FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site 9-month profit excl revaluation effects up at CHF 203.7 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site 9-month profit excl revaluation effects up at CHF 203.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* 9-month operating profit (EBIT) climbed by 25.7 pct versus the previous year’s period from 316.4 million Swiss francs to 397.6 million Swiss francs ($396.69 million)

* 9-month profit excluding revaluation effects jumped by 20.0 pct from 169.8 million Swiss francs to 203.7 million Swiss francs

* Predicts that rental income, operating profit (EBIT) and net profit figures in fy will noticeably surpass the respective previous year's levels, vacancy rate is expected around 7.0 pct Source text -bit.ly/1MFxBZi Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.