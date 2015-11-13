BRIEF-OVB Holding 9-mth sales up 6.2 pct at EUR 165.7 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG :

* 9-month group sales rose 6.2 pct compared to first nine months of 2014 to 165.7 million euros ($178.64 million)

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes increased to 10.3 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 8.3 million euros)

* After nine months, is raising its earnings forecast slightly for 2015 as a whole

* Expects sales to climb slightly in 2015 compared to 2014

* Forecasts that 2015 operating income could rise again markedly as against significantly improved result for 2014

* Had previously anticipated stable earnings performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)