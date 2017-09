Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG

* 9-month sales 49.96 million eur

* 9-month EBITDA 2.571 million eur

* 9-month net loss 270,000 eur

* Sees stable FY sales of around 60 million eur, EBITDA 1-2 million eur, net loss 1-2 million eur

* Still sees 2018 sales of 100 million eur, with EBITDA margin of 11 percent