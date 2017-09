BRIEF-Asknet reports positive 9-month EBIT at EUR 0.30 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asknet AG :

* 9Positive result for period (9 months: 0.30 million euros / Q3: 0.59 million euros)

* 9-month gross profits up 5 percent at 7.84 million euros ($8.44 million)

* EBIT turned positive at nine-month stage and reached 0.30 million euros (PY: -0.20 million euros)

* 9-month sales revenues dropped from 58.49 million euros to 55.13 million euros

* 9-month EBIT 0.30 million euros

* Forecast for full year 2015 confirmed

* Confirms its 2015 forecast of nearly constant gross profits, balanced earnings before taxes (EBT) and a moderately higher gross profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)