Nov 13 (Reuters) - IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* Resolves to raise capital via a series H share issue without preemptive rights

* To issue no more than 997,500 series H shares at the issue price of 0.6 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9383 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)