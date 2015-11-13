BRIEF-Standard LifeInvProp to acquire 22 commercial real estate assets

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Ltd

* Entered into conditional acquisition agreement in relation to acquisition of a new portfolio of 22 UK commercial real estate assets

* Acquisition is to be effected by company and property subsidiary acquiring all of units in JPUT and entire issued share capital of General Partner

* In order to complete this acquisition, board is proposing to raise up to 100 million stg by issuing new shares