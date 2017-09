Nov 13 (Reuters) - OakNorth Bank :

* OakNorth Bank says secures 66 mln stg equity investment from Indiabulls Group

* Funds will accelerate OakNorth’s lending to fast-growing, british small and medium sized companies

* Indiabulls has purchased a 40 per cent stake in OakNorth, bringing the bank's capital base to over 85 million stg