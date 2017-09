Nov 13 (Reuters) - Alstom

* Awarded a 175 million euro ($188.37 million) contract to supply 47 dual-mode locomotives to SBB Infrastructure in Switzerland

* Locomotives are scheduled to enter commercial service in 2018