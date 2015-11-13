FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SA Corporate says intends to raise up to 1.2 bln rand via rights offer
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SA Corporate says intends to raise up to 1.2 bln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd :

* In terms of rights offer, 263.1 mln new shares will be offered to shareholders on Nov. 27

* Rights offer at a subscription price of 457 cents per share, in ratio of 13 rights offer shares for every 100 shares held

* Subscription price per rights offer share represents a 10 pct discount to 30 day volume weighted average price of shares listed

* Net proceeds of rights offer to repay banking facilities utilised for acquisition, Afhco acquisitions and development costs

* concluded an agreement for acquisition of a 50 pct interest in a property portfolio located in Zambia for $46.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.