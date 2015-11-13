BRIEF-SA Corporate says intends to raise up to 1.2 bln rand via rights offer

Nov 13 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd :

* In terms of rights offer, 263.1 mln new shares will be offered to shareholders on Nov. 27

* Rights offer at a subscription price of 457 cents per share, in ratio of 13 rights offer shares for every 100 shares held

* Subscription price per rights offer share represents a 10 pct discount to 30 day volume weighted average price of shares listed

* Net proceeds of rights offer to repay banking facilities utilised for acquisition, Afhco acquisitions and development costs

* concluded an agreement for acquisition of a 50 pct interest in a property portfolio located in Zambia for $46.7 million