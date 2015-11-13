BRIEF-Deutsche Real Estate 9-month adj EBITDA up at EUR 14.2 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Real Estate AG :

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA of 14.2 million euros ($15.26 million) and thus higher than in the same period last year

* Confirms forecast and continues to assume FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA slightly over the previous year’s level

* 9-Month income from investment properties increased to 21.7 million euros after 21.2 million euros year ago

* 9-month consolidated net profit after tax up to 5.5 million euros after net loss of 1.2 million euros year ago