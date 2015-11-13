FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's KGHM sees 2015 Chilean copper output at 90,000 tonnes
November 13, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM sees 2015 Chilean copper output at 90,000 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz :

* Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedz says sees 2015 Chilean Sierra Gorda mine output at around 90,000 tonnes of copper and 20 million pounds of molibden;

* KGHM targets to increase the production to an ultimate 120,000 tonnes and 50 million of pounds respectively;

* Sierra Gorda mine is jointly owned by KGHM and Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining.

* Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan’s second-biggest copper producer, cut its full-year profit forecast earlier this week, blaming plunging prices of copper and nickel and the delayed ramp-up at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
