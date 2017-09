Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nuernberger Beteiligungs AG :

* 9-month revenue 3.7 billion euros ($3.99 billion), up 2.7 percent yoy

* 9-month earnings before tax of 105.4 million euros, down 19 percent yoy

* 9-month net profit after minorities 67.4 million euros, down 20.9 percent yoy

* For 2015 sees a decline in earnings after tax to 75 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1RTm1tD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9281 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)