BRIEF-Open-Net to raise capital by up to 5 mln zlotys
November 13, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Open-Net to raise capital by up to 5 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Open-Net SA :

* Resolves to raise its capital via series H, I, J share issue by no more than 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

* Plans to issue no more than 2.5 mln of series H shares

* Plans to issue no more than 1.25 mln of series I shares

* Plans to issue no more than 1.25 mln of series J shares

* All the shares will be issued via a private placement at the nominal value of 1 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9409 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
