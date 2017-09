BRIEF-Alteo qtrly group turnover of 1.99 bln rupees

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Alteo Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group turnover of 1.99 billion rupees versus 1.71 billion rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 383.6 million rupees versus 367.3 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group earnings per share of 0.39 rupees

* Says “Tanzanian operations suffered slight decline in profitability on back of lower sales volumes despite higher average selling price”

* Says "Growing, milling operations in mauritius expected to be adversely affected by effect of low extraction rate, ongoing depressed eu sugar prices"