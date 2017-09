Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marr SpA :

* Q3 revenue 454.9 million euros ($488.84 million) versus 435.7 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 25.3 million euros versus 21.2 million euros a year ago

* Confirms FY 2015 objectives: increase in market share and maintaining the profit levels achieved and keeping the absorption of the net trade working capital under control

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)