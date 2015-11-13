BRIEF-Ireland Blyth reports qtrly profit before tax of 201.1 mln rupees

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ireland Blyth Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 201.1 million rupees versus 170 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 4.34 billion rupees versus 3.94 billion rupees year ago

* Quarter ended sept. 30, 2015 group earnings per share from continuing operations of 1.54 rupees

* Says interim dividend of 0.65 rupees per share for year ending June 30, 2016 and will be paid on Dec. 22, 2015