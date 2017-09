Nov 13 (Reuters) - Constance Hotels Services Ltd :

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 2.67 billion rupees versus 2.49 billion rupees last year

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 122.5 million rupees versus 68.2 million rupees last year

* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group earnings per share of 0.45 rupees Source : bit.ly/1MGj6o7 Further company coverage: