BRIEF-Hutchison China MediTech updates on potential Nasdaq stock market listing
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 13, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hutchison China MediTech updates on potential Nasdaq stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd :

* Announces that it has filed today a second draft of registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

* Filing in relation to a potential listing of American depositary shares representing its shares on the nasdaq stock market (“offering”)

* BofA Merrill lynch and Deutsche Bank securities are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for potential offering

* However there can be no assurance that potential offering will be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

