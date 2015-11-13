FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harper Hygienics revises its FY 2015 forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Harper Hygienics revises its FY 2015 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Harper Hygienics SA :

* Revises its FY 2015 revenue forecast; sees its FY 2015 revenue between 200 million zlotys ($50.66 million) to 210 million zlotys

* Sees now EBITDA of between 15 million zlotys and 16 million zlotys instead of between 17 million zlotys and 18 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees FY 2015 net profit between 1.0 million zlotys and 1.5 million zlotys instead previous forecast of 1.2 million zlotys to 2.1 million zlotys

* Revision of FY 2015 forecast is due to lower than expected sales on East European markets, especially Russia, and in B2B segment

Source text for Eikon: For previous forecast see: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9480 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
