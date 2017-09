Nov 13 (Reuters) - INC SA :

* Q3 revenue from sales of services and goods stable at 76,000 zlotys ($19,220) year on year

* Q3 net loss of 630,000 zlotys versus loss of 2.3 million zlotys year on year

