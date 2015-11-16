BRIEF-Telkom SA SOC says H1 revenue rises 1.2 pct

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd

* Group net revenue up 1.2% to R13.5 billion

* Mobile services and subscription revenue increased 40.5% to R1.2 billion

* EBITDA, excluding one-off items, improved 15.1% to R5.0 billion

* Headline earnings per share, excluding one-off items, increased 13.9% to 280.6 cents

* Continuing growth in our mobile business resulted in a service and subscription revenue increase of 40.5 percent year-on-year

* Challenges of intense competition, soft economy and fixed and inefficient nature of our operating cost base will remain with us for H2 2016