BRIEF-Accu Holding: Atlas Capital Markets to invest up to CHF 13.5 mln in Accu Holding
#Switzerland Market Report
November 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accu Holding: Atlas Capital Markets to invest up to CHF 13.5 mln in Accu Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Atlas Capital Markets to invest up to 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13 million) in Accu Holding via Atlas Alpha Yield fund

* Has secured access to a 13.5 million francs funding facility comprising 5 million francs convertible bonds and 8.5 million francs share placement

* Has also agreed to issue 150,000 warrants to Atlas Capital markets, each carrying right to subscribe for one new ordinary share in company

* Warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years from signature date of agreement at an initial exercise price of 15 francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

