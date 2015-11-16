BRIEF-Meda says 2016 royalties from Valeant about half amount of 2015

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Meda Ab

* Update on license agreement between meda and valeant

* Meda out-licensed its dermatological products Elidel and Xerese to Valeant in North America in 2011

* The license agreement followed a decision by Meda to focus on the Respiratory area with its sales force in the US

* Meda says for 2015 royalties amount to usd 40 million, less than 2% of Meda’s expected net sales

* Meda says for 2016 and onwards agreement stipulates lower royalties for Meda, for next year expected to be about half amount of this year

* According to information received from Valeant, less than 20% of sales of the licensed products have been distributed through Philidor

* Meda says going forward, agreement is with less than 1% of Meda's net sales of minor importance to meda overall