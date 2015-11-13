BRIEF-Technicolor confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America

* Announced it has added replication and distribution of packaged media products of 2 large customers to its North American portfolio

* Has acquired for approximately 40 million euros ($42.90 million) relevant North American optical disc manufacturing and distribution assets from Cinram Group, Inc

* Transaction entirely funded out of available cash, with no impact to technicolor’s adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow objectives for 2015

* At least 190 million euros in annualized revenues will be added to Technicolor's entertainment services segment