BRIEF-Technicolor confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America
#Entertainment Production
November 13, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technicolor confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* Confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America

* Announced it has added replication and distribution of packaged media products of 2 large customers to its North American portfolio

* Has acquired for approximately 40 million euros ($42.90 million) relevant North American optical disc manufacturing and distribution assets from Cinram Group, Inc

* Transaction entirely funded out of available cash, with no impact to technicolor’s adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow objectives for 2015

* At least 190 million euros in annualized revenues will be added to Technicolor’s entertainment services segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
