BRIEF-Fila 9-month net result swings to loss of 28.2 million euros

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fila SpA :

* 9-month net loss 28.2 million euros ($30.24 million) versus profit of 14.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month total revenue 223.3 million euros versus 186.2 million euros a year ago

* Reported 9-month net result includes extraordinary charges, fair value measurement of Space SpA equity at May 31, 2015 and of market warrants at Sept. 30, 2015

* 9-month net profit, excluding “minorities”, 20.7 million euros, up 21 pct versus year ago

