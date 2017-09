Nov 13 (Reuters) - Venture Incubator SA :

* Signs contract for purchase of 60 shares of Inkubator Naukowo-Technologiczny Sp. z o.o. for 0.25 million zlotys ($63,249.51)

* Following purchase of 60 shares of Inkubator Naukowo-Technologiczny, owns now 53.38 pct stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9526 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)