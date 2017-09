BRIEF-Milkiland 9-month EBITDA down by 47 pct yoy

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV :

* 9-month revenue 146.2 million euros ($156.9 million), down by about 35 percent yoy

* 9-month EBITDA 9.5 million euros, down by about 47 percent yoy

* 9-month net loss 37.8 million euros versus loss of 34.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month cheese & butter segment revenue of 51.1 million euros versus 79.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month whole-milk dairy segment revenue 79.0 million euros versus 105.2 million euros a year ago