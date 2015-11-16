FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meyer Burger revises 2015 net sales and EBITDA targets due to project delays
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger revises 2015 net sales and EBITDA targets due to project delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Confirms strong increase in incoming orders, revises its net sales and EBITDA targets for 2015 due to project delays

* Volume of new orders reached 367 million Swiss francs ($364 million) as of end of Oct. 2015, increase of 44 pct yoy (31 Oct. 2014: 254 million francs)

* Has to revise its net sales target for 2015 from about 400 million francs to between 290 million - 340 million francs

* These new expectations in net sales would lead to an estimated loss at EBITDA level of between 40 million - 65 million francs for fiscal year 2015

* Net sales and profit contributions from these orders with delayed acceptances are expected to be realized in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.