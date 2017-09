BRIEF-KBC Groep Q3 results slightly above estimates

Nov 16 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* Q3 net interest income 1.06 billion euros ($1.14 billion) versus 1.05 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 total income 1.74 billion euros versus 1.71 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 net profit 600 million euros versus 515 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 common equity ratio of 17.4 pct (Basel III, fully loaded, calculated under Danish compromise) remains well above the regulator’s target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)