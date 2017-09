Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires three light industrial properties in Södertälje: Pilbågen 1, Tunaängen 6 and Tunaängen 10

* Agreed property value of transaction is 49 million Swedish crowns ($5.6 million)

* Possession takes place March 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.7055 Swedish crowns)