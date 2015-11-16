BRIEF-Sonova Holding H1 sales up 6.7 pct in local currencies at CHF 1.00 bln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated sales increased by 6.7 pct in local currencies or 1.3 pct in reported Swiss francs to 1,003.2 million Swiss francs ($996.33 million)

* H1 group EBITA reached 195.8 million francs, representing an increase of 0.7 pct in local currencies and was down 9.3 pct in Swiss francs

* Adjusting its outlook for full year: for fiscal year ending in March 2016 group now expects sales to grow by 6-8 pct and EBITA to rise between 3-7 pct or between 7-11 pct on a recurring basis