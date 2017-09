Nov 16 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG

* Aurelius acquires ‘trade’ operations of Swiss Valora Group

* Largest deal and attractive addition to Aurelius’ retail & consumer goods segment

* VTR will generate gross sales of approximately 400 million euros ($428.92 million) in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)