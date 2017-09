Nov 16 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* Acquires an office complex of almost 11,000 square metres in Chaville

* Office complex acquired from LBO France for 15.7 million euros ($16.85 million) (including transfer taxes) Source text: bit.ly/1kzBTqU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)