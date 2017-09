Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eukedos Spa :

* Sells one year in advance its fully owned unit Delta Med SpA to Augeo 1 Srl, an investment vehicle affiliated to Augens Capital Srl

* The disposal of Delta Med SpA was envisaged in the industrial plan and was a part of company’s composition with creditors

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)