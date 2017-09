Nov 16 (Reuters) - 1st Red AG :

* Consolidated revenue declined in the first three quarters compared with the same period by about 59 pct from 3.91 million euros to 1.62 million euros ($1.74 million)

* 9-month gross profit 1.187 million euros versus 2.341 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBIT loss 243,000 euros, down 171 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)