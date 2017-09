Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* To submit to the shareholders for approval the acquisition of additional 41.22 percent stake in Puerta Maritima Ondara SL from Grupo Lar Inversores Inmobiliarias SA

* Lar Espana already holds 58.78 percent in Puerta Maritima Ondara Source text for Eikon:

