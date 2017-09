Nov 16 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* Resignation of blue label chief operating officer

* MV Pamensky (“M Ark”) has informed board of his intention to resign as chief operating officer

* Mark will continue with his duties until 29 February 2016.

* Mark’s decision to resign, after much deliberation, is as a result of his wish to pursue personal business interests. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: