BRIEF-Investec Property Fund says to raise 2.57 bln rand via rights offer
November 16, 2015 / 9:44 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Investec Property Fund says to raise 2.57 bln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd :

* Proposes to raise 2.57 bln rand through an offer of 171 mln rights offer shares at a price of R15 per rights offer share

* Proceeds of rights offer will be utilised to fund a portion of purchase consideration and transaction costs of acquisition

* Offer ratio of 35.57696 rights offer shares for every 100 existing Investec Property Fund shares held on record date for rights offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

