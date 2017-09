Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indequity Group Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 62.43 and 64.92 cents per share, which is between 25% and 30% higher

* Sees FY EPS between 62.20 and 64.69 cents per share, which is between 25% and 30% higher than previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: