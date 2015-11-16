FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahold and Delhaize announce future executive team of intended combined company
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold and Delhaize announce future executive team of intended combined company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold and Delhaize announce future executive team of the intended combined company

* Future Executive Committee will be comprised of Management Board members as announced on June 24

* Ahold proposed Executive Committee after merger includes Marc Croonen as Chief Sustainability, Transformation & Communications Officer

* Ahold proposed Executive Committee after merger includes Hanneke Faber as Chief E-Commerce & Innovation Officer

* Ahold and Delhaize remain on track to complete their proposed merger by mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1X1EJAH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
