BRIEF-Parrot reports increase in Q3 and announces capital increase
#Communications Equipment
November 16, 2015 / 8:21 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Parrot reports increase in Q3 and announces capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Parrot SA :

* Q3 revenue of 77.8 million euros ($83.6 million) versus 63.6 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBIT of 4.9 million versus 1.0 million euros previous year

* Sees revenue growth for the fourth quarter of at least 31 pct compared with the fourth quarter of 2014

* Sees revenue growth of at least 33 pct for the whole year, with full-year revenues of at least 324 million euros

* Sees FY income from ordinary operations approximately breaking even

* Announces proposed capital increase for a total that could range from 270 to 300 million euros

* Mr Henri Seydoux, Parrot's main s hareholder through horizon, has confirmed that he intends to participate in this operation for around 90 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1SvEFYE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
