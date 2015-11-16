BRIEF-Topdanmark Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 276 mln, below expectations

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Topdanmark :

* Q3 combined ratio 86.2 percent (Reuters poll 86.4 percent)

* Q3 pre-tax profit 276 million Danish crowns ($39.74 million) (Reuters poll 308 million crowns)

* Q3 post-tax profit 207 million crowns (Reuters poll 240 million crowns)

* Assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved to around 87 percent from 88-89 percent, excluding run-off in Q4 2015

* Post-tax profit forecast model for 2015 is unchanged at 1,050-1,150 million crowns, excluding run-off in Q4 2015, representing EPS of 10.9 crowns

* Unchanged assumed decline of 1-2 percent in non-life premiums, in life insurance, assumed growth of more than 10 percent in regular premiums is maintained

* For 2016 assumed premium growth is around minus 1 percent and assumed combined ratio is around 91 percent excluding. run-off

