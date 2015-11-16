FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Topdanmark Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 276 mln, below expectations
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Topdanmark Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 276 mln, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Topdanmark :

* Q3 combined ratio 86.2 percent (Reuters poll 86.4 percent)

* Q3 pre-tax profit 276 million Danish crowns ($39.74 million) (Reuters poll 308 million crowns)

* Q3 post-tax profit 207 million crowns (Reuters poll 240 million crowns)

* Assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved to around 87 percent from 88-89 percent, excluding run-off in Q4 2015

* Post-tax profit forecast model for 2015 is unchanged at 1,050-1,150 million crowns, excluding run-off in Q4 2015, representing EPS of 10.9 crowns

* Unchanged assumed decline of 1-2 percent in non-life premiums, in life insurance, assumed growth of more than 10 percent in regular premiums is maintained

* For 2016 assumed premium growth is around minus 1 percent and assumed combined ratio is around 91 percent excluding. run-off

Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9458 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.