Nov 16 (Reuters) - Jacques Bogart SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 21.6 million euros ($23.1 million), up 12.5 percent

* 9 month revenue thus reaches 69.9 million euros, up 13.3 percent

* Expects revenue and EBITDA in growth over full year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)