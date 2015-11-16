FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cable & Wireless says Liberty Global to acquire co in 3.6 bln stg deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :

* Announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended acquisition

* Recommended acquisition through which Liberty Global will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of CWC

* Consideration for CWC will comprise up to approximately 31.7 million LIBERTY GLOBAL Class A ordinary shares

* Consideration for CWC will comprise 77.5 million Liberty Global Class C ordinary shares

* Aggregate consideration under transaction is about 3.60 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
