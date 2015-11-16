FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motoricus signs investment agreement to acquire KAZ Dystrybucja
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2015 / 7:06 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Motoricus signs investment agreement to acquire KAZ Dystrybucja

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Motoricus SA :

* Signs investment agreement with Kazimierz Dawicki, Andrzej Dawicki, Zbigniew Dawicki and KAZ Kazimierz, Andrzej, Zbigniew Dawiccy Spolka Jawna (partners)

* Under investment agreement will issue to partners 8.6 million shares and transfer them as contribution in kind for 100 percent stake in KAZ Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o.

* The investment agreement is a consequnce of letter of intent signed on Nov. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

