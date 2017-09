Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* July-Sept. 2015 revenue 46.9 million zlotys ($11.79 million) versus 44.9 million zlotys in July-Sept. 2013

* July-Sept. 2015 net profit 746,000 zlotys versus 41,000 zlotys in July-Sept. 2013

* Plans to revise its 2015-2020 financial forecast published on Dec. 11, 2014 and changed on Feb. 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9794 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)