Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hortico SA :

* Q3 revenue 17.9 million zlotys ($4.5 million) versus 19.3 million zlotys year on year

* Q3 net loss 2.3 million zlotys versus loss of 698,377 zlotys year on year

* Sees possibility of not meeting its FY 2015 financial forecast

* Says the key factor inpacting FY 2015 results will be Q4 sales of seeds ($1 = 3.9751 zlotys)