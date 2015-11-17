FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund says portfolio grows 38 pct to date
November 17, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund says portfolio grows 38 pct to date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :

* To date Accelerate’s portfolio has grown by 38 pct to a portfolio value of R7.6 billion

* Year-on-year distribution growth of 10.93 pct growing dividend per share from 23.994 cents per share to 26.617 cents per share

* Acquisitions under consideration by Accelerate are in line with Accelerate’s long term strategy of acquiring properties

* Report a profit after taxation of R211 million and a distributable profit of R192 million for interim period ended Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

