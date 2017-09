BRIEF-Aktia Bank Q3 operating profit falls to EUR 16.4 mln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Abp :

* Q3 operating profit 16.4 million euros ($17.49 million) versus 17.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 net commission income 19.7 million euros versus 17.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 net interest income 23.8 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago

* Changes outlook for 2015 - sees operating profit to be 62 million - 65 million euros

* Previous guidance was operating profit to reach a similar level as in 2014

* Reported operating profit of 68.3 million euros for 2014

