Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brait SE :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* NAV per share R123.50 for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* 60.1 pct increase on March 31, 2015 NAV per share of R77.12 (6-month period)

* R97.4 million preference share dividend (487.23 cents per share) for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Well placed for new deals to complement its well-positioned portfolio